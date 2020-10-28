AASA Mobility Innovation Conference spotlights aftermarket mobility tech

The annual AASA Mobility Innovation Conference has officially concluded.

The conference, held virtually this year from Oct. 20 – Oct. 22, provided opportunities for automotive aftermarket professionals to come together and share insights and strategies related to the future of aftermarket mobility technology.

Conference overview

The programming on Tuesday, October 20, focused on the latest updates regarding Vehicle Data Access Technologies.

After opening comments from Paul McCarthy, president, AASA, the conference began with a session focusing on secure vehicle interface (SVI) featuring Auto Care Association’s model for how vehicle data can be accessed from current and future vehicles.

The following session focused on Europe’s technologies and platforms and featured Schaeffler Group’s Jan van de Werff, head of strategy and business development Europe and Sebastian Spitzer, digital innovation manager.

The programming on Oct. 21, focused on securing the “right to connect.”

Susan Pase, special initiatives advisor, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association, and Frank Schlehuber, senior consultant market affairs, CLEPA discussed safe and secure access. Frank Schlehuber, Aaron Lowe, senior vice-president, regulatory & government affairs, Auto Care Association, and Catherine Boland, vice-president, government affairs, Motor & Equipment Manufacturing Association discussed the political battle over access to data in Europe and the U.S.

The closing session featured Bruce Harrison, managing director, North America Automotive Consulting, IHS Markit in a session about the future of electrification.

The programming on Thursday, October 22, focused on Emerging Technology. Rob Minton, associate vice-president, Connected Car Business Development, Geotab, opened the day with a session focused on telematics and fleet management.

Dan Smith, CEO, Capstone Financial, explored the changing focus of emerging automotive technology suppliers in the wake of a new emphasis on data.

Time was reserved on each day to foster meaningful connections through roundtable discussions and one-on-one speed networking rounds.

The premiere sponsor of the 2020 AASA Mobility Innovation Conference was Capstone Financial Group.

Additional information about the 2020 AASA Mobility Innovation Conference can be accessed by visiting the Mobility Innovation Conference website.