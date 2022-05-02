3M acquires LeanTec technology

3M announced the acquisition of the technology assets of LeanTec, a provider of digital inventory management solutions for the automotive aftermarket in the United States and Canada.

In an announcement, 3M noted the deal shows the company’s commitment to its “connected bodyshop” digital platform. It integrates data capture and analysis with material product platforms to keep pace with emerging needs and trends.

“Businesses across industries are looking for innovative ways to harness the power of digital transformation – and body shop owners are no exception,” said Dave Gunderson, president of 3M automotive aftermarket division. “This acquisition adds new levels of data integration and insights that will allow body shops greater visibility of their business operations, operational efficiency, and a better customer experience.”

The company noted that the acquired technology complements 3M’s RepairStack Performance Solutions, a hardware and software system to ensure materials needed for safe and reliable repairs are available on hand, streamlines the blueprinting and billing process and gives real-time insight into business performance.

Through the deal, 3M said it will be able to deliver a more connected, digital bodyshop solution.