Mick Jordan returns to OAC

Mick Jordan, director of international sales and marketing for SA Gear, has rejoined the board of governors of the Overseas Automotive Council (OAC).

The council, an arm of the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), voted unanimously to welcome Jordan back. He had been OAC chairman from 2015 to 2016 while he was a senior executive at Cloyes Gear & Products, Inc. He recently took a new position with SA Gear.

Council members said his expertise and experience will be invaluable in supporting the premier international community for all North American manufacturers and exporters, and all international importers, distributors, and agents that participate in the aftermarket.

“The OAC is proud to welcome Mick to the OAC Board of Governors,” said Ben Brucato, senior director of engagement, and the executive director of the Overseas Automotive Council. “With his continued guidance and support, the OAC will continue to build meaningful connections between members of the global aftermarket community.”

“I’d like to thank the OAC Board of Governors for welcoming me back to the board,” said Jordan. “My affiliation with the OAC goes back 25 years. The organization has been instrumental in my ability to develop international markets for my companies. I’d also like to thank Sal and Magdee Abdallah, owners of S.A. Gear Inc., for giving me the opportunity to stay in an industry I love and continue working with so many people I admire and respect.”

