ASW Conversations: David Tobin on reducing warranty returns

Thousands of times every working day technicians across North America return perfectly good parts as defective. Whether for reasons of confusion, expediency, profit, or convenience, it’s a practice that is having an impact on the aftermarket. The industry has been wrestling with it -– usually quietly for fear of offending customers — for decades . We spoke to David Tobin, a senior strategist with California-based parts manufacturer Motorcar Parts of America, about the scope of the problem.
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts HERE
Subscribe on SoundCloud HERE
Have your say: