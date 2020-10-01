ASW Conversations: David Tobin on reducing warranty returns

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Thousands of times every working day technicians across North America return perfectly good parts as defective. Whether for reasons of confusion, expediency, profit, or convenience, it’s a practice that is having an impact on the aftermarket. The industry has been wrestling with it -– usually quietly for fear of offending customers — for decades . We spoke to David Tobin, a senior strategist with California-based parts manufacturer Motorcar Parts of America, about the scope of the problem.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts HERE

Subscribe on SoundCloud HERE