Auto Service World
Video   October 1, 2020   by Allan Janssen

ASW Conversations: David Tobin on reducing warranty returns

 

 

 

Thousands of times every working day technicians across North America return perfectly good parts as defective. Whether for reasons of confusion, expediency, profit, or convenience, it’s a practice that is having an impact on the aftermarket. The industry has been wrestling with it -– usually quietly for fear of offending customers — for decades . We spoke to David Tobin, a senior strategist with California-based parts manufacturer Motorcar Parts of America, about the scope of the problem.

 

 

 

 

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts HERE

Subscribe on SoundCloud HERE

 

 

 

 

Print this page

Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*



Related