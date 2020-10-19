Auto Service World
Video   October 19, 2020   by Allan Janssen

ASW Conversation: Bob Ward on mandatory certification for shops

 

The Automotive Industries Association of Canada is talking to the Ontario legislators about requiring collision shops to seek government certification in order to do business in the province. If those negotiations well, AIA believes mandatory certification might also be good for the mechanical repair industry — not only in Ontario but across Canada. We spoke to Ontario shop owner Bob Ward about what he thinks of the idea.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

