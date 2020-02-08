GDI test machine

To aid in GDi-related repairs, Delphi Technologies has added the Hartridge Excalibur GDi Master test machine to its line of testing equipment. It allows shops to conduct in-depth testing on injectors in the expanding GDi market.

Delphi Technologies reinforced its OE credentials in GDi systems, offering training classes and adding new GDi pumps and testing equipment to its range. The company’s aftermarket portfolio includes more than one hundred GDi pumps with import and domestic coverage ranging from 2005- 2018.

As a leading manufacturer of OE GDi technology, Delphi Technologies can provide the tools and expertise needed to diagnose and repair this complex system. The company demonstrated a working model of the new Hartridge Excalibur GDi Master at AAPEX, its first test equipment designed for gasoline systems. The Excalibur offers comprehensive injector testing with simple pass/fail criteria, making diagnostics and replacement a straightforward process. Its high pressure and high flow rate test capability match OE standards.

In order to support customers’ businesses with a full service solution, Delphi Technologies offers hands-on training courses across a variety of topics, including diagnosing and repairing fuel systems. The classes are led by senior instructors and updated to reflect the latest technologies. For example, GDi represents one of the fastest growing areas of vehicle servicing, and technicians can learn about how GDi systems work and how to repair them in the advanced fuel systems course. They can also learn from their own home or garage with the Delphi Technologies YouTube channel, with videos on how to diagnose injector misfires, parts needed for a GDi repair, combatting vapor lock, and more.

Delphi Technologies’ reputation in fuel handling and OE expertise have also helped the company to kickstart a warranty reduction campaign in the category as a whole. It offers a fuel tank cleaning kit solution as part of its educational campaign to help technicians understand the need to clean the tank to avoid comebacks due to contamination. The importance of tank cleaning has been endorsed by the Car Care Council and Motorist Assurance Program (MAP), and added to Mitchell1 and Epicor.

www.delphiautoparts.com