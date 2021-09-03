ERI announced scholarship winners

Six winners of the Richard Miller Education Award were announced by Engine Rebuilders Inc. (ERI) recently.

The award provides financial assistance and encouragement to applicants from ERI member companies wishing to further their education or training. It has been provided for more than 20 years.

The award of $1,000 was presented to Ashton Aumen, Talia Doll, Halle Dyck, Kirsten Tervelde, Gabriel Bélanger and Erin Steeves.

“We congratulate each of them on their success and wish them well in their chosen vocations,” an announcement from ERI said. “We also applaud all of our applicants this year with furthering their training or education.”

After completing four years of undergraduate studies at the University of Victoria, Aumen of Duncan, British Columbia, has enrolled in the Recreation and Health Education program and will complete her degree at the end of this year.

Doll of Peace River, Alberta, is attending the University of Victoria for her B.A. in Psychology. She plans to further her education with a Ph.D. in psychology.

Dyck of East St. Paul, Manitoba, is pursuing a career in civil engineering and is attending a five year program at the University of Manitoba.

Tervelde of Stouffville, Ontario, is attending her first year of studies at Carlton University with her ultimate goal of becoming an architect.

Bélanger of Saint-Sulpice, Québec, is attending the Collège de Maisonneuve in Multimedia Integration Techniques with the goal of a career as a web designer.

Steeves of Shediac Cape, New Brunswick, is entering her fourth year of a five year Doctor of Dental Surgery program at Dalhousie University as she seeks a career in dentistry.