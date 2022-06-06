ZF’s latest announcement includes controller arms and bushings

ZF Aftermarket added 100 new listings to its branded product portfolios. The latest additions include 85 new True Original TRW parts, expanding coverage for approximately 46.4 million vehicles in operation and 15 more SKUs for servicing ZF transmissions.

The new parts recently issued provide coverage for: Control arms for the 2013-2015 Hyundai Santa Fe, 2013-2016 Santa Fe Sport, 2013-2016 Santa Fe XL, 2010-2015 Tucson, 2014 KIA Sorento, and 2011-2013 Sportage; Control arms for the 2009-2014 Ford Expedition, 2009-2013 F-150, and the 2009-2013 Lincoln Navigator; and rack and pinion mount bushing for the 2007-2013 Acura MDX, 2010-2013 ZDX, 2005-2017 Honda Odyssey

New parts for ZF transmissions cover both 8HP and 9HP first- and second-generation models, including seven different overhaul kits as well as pressure regulators and regulator kits.