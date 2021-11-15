ZF unveils new brake pad line

TRW Electric Blue is the name of the new brake pad line for electric and hybrid vehicles from ZF Aftermarket.

The pad line is sustainable and commits to protecting the environment while meeting consumer needs. It reduces noise and vibration and reduces dust and emissions.

The increasing demand for electric vehicles in the market is what has driven the development of the Electric Blue brake pad, ZF said in its announcement. The line offers 79 SKUs. That covers 37 vehicle applications. It can be fitted on most electric/hybrid vehicles in the U.S. and Canada.

Electric Blue was recognized during the launch of the product at the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX), as it received the Best New Hard Part in the AAPEX New Product Showcase at the start of the show.