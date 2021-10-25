ZF names new aftermarket VP

Ben Smart has been named as ZF Aftermarket’s new aftermarket vice president for North America.

His territory will cover the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America and Caribbean regions.

The company noted that Smart has been with ZF since 2015. He joined the company after ZF acquired TRW Automotive.

In all, Smart brings more than 15 years of experience in sales and marketing managerial roles across the financial, business and commerce sectors.

Smart as most recently head of business unit independent aftermarket. Here, he was responsible for driving the overall growth and strategy for the business segment in North America. Going forward, he will be responsible for driving aftermarket regional growth for both the independent aftermarket and original equipment service business lines, for the passenger car aftermarket, commercial vehicle aftermarket, industrial/new mobility aftermarket and digital services.

He will report to Philippe Colpron, executive vice president, head of ZF Aftermarket.