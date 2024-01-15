ZF adds shock absorbers

ZF Aftermarket is launching 16 new part numbers for continuous damping control (CDC) shock absorbers available for passenger vehicles in the U.S. and Canada.

The CDC part numbers cover a variety of BMW 5, 6 and 7 models, to be released in the first quarter of 2024.

The shocks continually record variables that affect ride control, anticipating and adjusting the damping force to the external conditions. The damping force varies depending on road conditions, payload weight and vehicle handling, providing better stability even in critical driving situations; reduced stopping distance; and damping force adjusted for each wheel – all for a safer and more comfortable ride.