ZF adds new parts, TRW brake pads and X-Tend lift options

ZF Aftermarket added 74 new products to its branded portfolios in August 2023 for Canada and the U.S. The company introduced 22 different part numbers for TRW brake pad sets, adding availability to more than 9.7 million more vehicles in operation. Its aftermarket offerings for TRW X-Tend powered lift supports were also expanded, adding 49 new part numbers for a range of vehicle brands.

New braking products include offerings for a wide range of vehicles including the Cadillac Escalade, Mazda CX-30, Jeep Gladiator, Hyundai Sonata, Ford Bronco and Ford Ranger, among others.

TRW X-Tend powered lift supports add range for vehicle brands including BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Volvo and others. Additional products launched in August include SACHS clutch replacement parts for the Audi A4 Ultra Sport 2.0L and a clutch kit for the Smart Fortwo 2016-2017 Turbocharged.

“ZF Aftermarket is picking up the pace of new product introductions, making it easier for distributors, technicians and vehicle owners to get a broader variety of high-quality OE parts,” said Mark Cali, head of independent aftermarket, USC, for ZF Aftermarket.