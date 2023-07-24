ZF adds hundreds of new products

ZF Aftermarket added 285 new products to its branded portfolios in the first half of 2023. This expanded coverage to 73.5 million more vehicles.

The company introduced 47 different part numbers for TRW brake pad sets, 94 new offerings for Lemförder window regulators, motors and related assemblies and a range of high-quality OE braking, suspension and steering components for Ford, Dodge Hyundai, Toyota and other vehicle models, as well as ZF Lifeguard E-fluids for Audi, BMW, Tesla and other hybrid vehicles.

The added TRW brake pad sets extend availability to nearly 11.9 million more vehicles in operation, ranging from the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry to the Chevy Silverado, Ford Explorer and Dodge Ram. For Lemförder, coverage of vehicle brands includes Audi, BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Volkswagen and others.

“Making it easier and faster for our customers to get and install OE-standard ZF, Lemförder, SACHS, TRW and WABCO products — that’s why we expanded our distribution center in Vernon Hills, Illinois last year,” said Mark Cali, head of independent aftermarket, USC for ZF Aftermarket. “It’s great to see distributors and technicians now able to get high quality OE parts quickly and conveniently, helping ensure their customers’ satisfaction as a result.”