ZF adds electric axle drive repair kits

ZF Aftermarket released 25 Electric Axle Drive Repair Kits for cars and SUVs in the U.S. and Canada. The kits enable independent workshops to perform repairs without removing electric axle drives, making it faster and easier for shops to service electric vehicles.

The kits have all the spare parts and fastening elements for the needed repair. Removing the electric motor or the electric axle drive is not required; however, workshops must ensure that only qualified technicians with the proper training carry out the relevant work. High voltage training is required.

“Repair shops are seeing more electric cars and need spare parts to service them. As one of the leading producers of electric drives worldwide, ZF is now making its products available to the independent aftermarket in our region. We are excited to launch these specially compiled kits for 25 repair scenarios on electric axle drives,” said Mark Cali, head of independent aftermarket for the U.S. and Canada at ZF Aftermarket.