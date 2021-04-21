Young Professionals in the Aftermarket Spotlight: Devin TerMarsch

Young Professionals in the Aftermarket (YPA) is an organization with a mission to act as the voice and the resource for the young professionals in the automotive industry. To further its mandate of ensuring the future growth and prosperity of the industry, the YPA is pleased to introduce it’s YPA Spotlight Series where current members share their experiences, insights and industry outlooks.

Name: Devin TerMarsch

Company: Tenneco/DRiV

Title: Strategic Account Manager

Years in the industry: 10

Where did you attend school, and what is the highest level of education?

DT: Sir Sandford Fleming College (three-year Business Admin Accounting Diploma); Georgian College (three-year Business Admin Automotive Marketing Diploma); Georgian College (four-year Bachelors of Applied Business Automotive Management)

Did you know you wanted to work in the automotive aftermarket?

DT: It was never my plan, it found me. I come from a family of accountants, that’s why I went to Fleming College originally. After that and knowing I wasn’t interested in accounting, I started working towards doing an electrical apprenticeship, and ultimately ended up in Fort McMurray in the oil sands as a pipeline laborer in my early 20s. A friend of the family suggested I take this course at Georgian College due to my interest in old cars (my grandfather has a passion for

antique cars). During my time at Georgian, I never really grasped the opportunities in the automotive aftermarket, until a co-op advisor had me sit down with Dean Clarke, who was working for Tenneco at the time. His passion for the automotive aftermarket drew me in, and here we are 10 years later.

What does your participation in the YPA mean to you?

DT: I am new to the YPA and I am excited to explore the impact the committee has on the industry. I think it is so important that we educate the next generation on the opportunities in our industry.

Do you have any advice for someone who is either just starting out in the industry, or looking to transition to the industry?

DT: I never planned on working in the automotive aftermarket, it kind of found me so to speak, but it is hands down the best decision I have ever made. The people and comradery between suppliers and customers is second to none. Anyone coming through a business program with an interest in automotive should be looking at this industry and understanding the huge opportunities.

