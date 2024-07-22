Work light added to Philips line

Lumileds has introduced its Xperion 3000 LED Work Light product lineup. The Xperion 3000 Under Bonnet LED light is designed to provide excellent visibility for auto service pros and DIYers while working in the engine bay.

It features a selectable light output of 1,200, 600, or 300 lumens. It can be mounted to any location under the vehicle hood, utilizing either the integrated magnet in the base of the light or one of two fold-out hooks. The light features two adjustable LED lightbars that pivot and tilt, to direct the light exactly where it is required.

The light features soft-touch plastic surfaces to protect painted surfaces and to provide excellent grip. The light is rated IP54/IK07 for resistance to impact, water and dust. At 1,200 lumens, the light has a three-hour run time; at 300 lumens, it has a run time of 12 hours. The light charges fully in under four hours using the supplied USB-C cable.

“We originally designed our Xperion 6000 LED work light line with automotive professionals in mind,” notes Jason Dreger, Lumileds Product Manager for Aftermarket Accessories. “We created the Xperion 3000 LED work light line to give DIYers a more affordable option, but we’ve seen that pros appreciate the quality, performance, and value of the Xperion 3000 line as well.

“The Xperion 3000 Under Bonnet light is maneuverable, adjustable, and provides incredible light for as long as the job takes. The multiple hands-free operation choices let you concentrate on the job at hand without needing to constantly reposition your light.”