Women’s conference draws record attendance

Building on the theme “Performance Driven,” the Auto Care Association’s Women in Auto Care annual conference set a record for attendance on Feb. 19-20 in Charlotte, N.C.

The conference featured more than 15 speakers, a range of philanthropic, mentoring and wellness activities, a virtual reality training demonstration, and networking with women from all corners of the industry.

The conference program covered a range of topics, many focused on personal and professional growth. Keynote speaker Sara Ross focused on using emotional intelligence to redefine success, while Stacey Hanke took a deep dive into ways to enhance influence with better communication. NHRA driver Megan Myer addressed tips and tricks for social media during two separate sessions. Additionally, the 2019 Women of the Year award recipients shared stories of personal success while a variety of industry updates were provided from IHS, Driven Brands and the Auto Care Association.

Conference attendees showed how the Women in Auto Care community “roars” by raising more than $10,000 at the “Roaring 20s Casino Night” fundraiser. Attendees came together—dressed in their best period-themed attire—to raise money in support of the Women in Auto Care scholarship program, which provides financial assistance to deserving high-school and post-secondary female students.

Conference attendees also came together as volunteers to give back to the local area by assembling 400 supply kits for the Charlotte-based non-profit Classroom Central, which equips students in need by collecting and distributing free school supplies to their teachers.

www.autocare.org/wiac