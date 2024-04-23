Women talk life in auto care in CARS magazine

Women take centre stage in the latest issue of CARS magazine.

The April issue comes out on the heels of Women’s History Month and we speak to three women in the auto care sector — Nhu Nguyen, a technician, Emily Chung, a technician and shop owner, and Josie Candito, a shop owner. Talk about their growth in a male-dominated industry, their views on how things have changed and where improvements are needed.

There’s a column from female shop owner Erin Vaughan. She talks about her journey to becoming a shop owner, the difficulties she faced in the beginning and the success she’s seeing now.

Greg Aguilera tackles an issue that most shop owners may not want to admit: They are the biggest problem when it comes to issues in their business. He navigates how to take responsibility for what’s happening within your four walls.

Zakari Krieger explores best business practices for shop owners so that they’re not facing sluggish sales. New, unexpected pressures are always ready to emerge, so he helps you weather the storm.

CARS was on the road at the Midwest Auto Care Alliance’s Vision Hi-tech Training & Expo in Kansas City, as well as the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto. Check out highlights from both events.

Then check out the impact of average vehicle age on the automotive aftermarket and why we can expect to see even more older vehicles.

As always, check out our usual departments like Letters, News, Class Act with Thompson Rivers University, By the Numbers and the Car-toon in the back.

You can view the digital edition by clicking the link here.