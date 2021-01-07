Women in Auto Care announces virtual conference dates

Women in Auto Care is gearing up for Women in Auto Care Week, taking place virtually from Feb. 22-26.

Over the course of four days, attendees will have the opportunity to listen to dynamic speakers, attend workshops and get the latest industry updates and trends, all online. The conference also provides attendees with access to workshops including personal and professional development tools and updates on industry trends.

All attendees are eligible to receive continuing education units (CEU) credits toward their Automotive Aftermarket Professional (AAP) or Master Automotive Aftermarket Professional (MAAP) professional designations.

Registration fees are as follows:

Attendee : Auto Care members: $150; non-members: $200

: Auto Care members: $150; non-members: $200 VIP: Auto Care members: $200; non-members: $250

Benefactor: Auto Care members: $300+; non-members: $350

For more information and to register visit https://lnkd.in/dVBHT3h.