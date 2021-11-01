WIX re-engineers product line

The first quarter of 2022 will bring a re-engineered line of WIX ProTec.

WIX Filters announced that the line will feature improved filtration media to allow for up to 10,000 miles of premium engine protection. The brand has been expanded to now include air and cabin air filters

The entire line also features new, eye-catching packaging that was designed with the installer in mind.

The filter provides up to 96 per cent or more containment-trapping capabilities for passenger vehicles and light trucks. The filters prevent foreign particles such as soot, carbon, and abrasives from entering the fuel mix and damaging an engine.

The cabin air filters capture airborne contaminants, while also preventing leaves, dirt, bugs, and other debris from negatively impacting the operation of the HVAC systems heater, air conditioner, and defroster.

“WIX is dedicated to providing customers in the aftermarket with premium quality filters designed to exceed all performance demands,” said Alison Grabowski, senior marketing manager at Mann+Hummel. “Our commitment to continual product and process improvements is affirmed with the design of products that dramatically increase the span of premium vehicle protection.”