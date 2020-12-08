Winhere awarded 2019 NAPA Supplier Excellence Award

Winhere Brake Parts is the winner of the 2019 NAPA Supplier Excellence Award, as announced by UAP Inc.

Winhere was identified in each of NAPA’s regions across the country as meeting all of NAPA’s strict measurements and expectations and was unanimously selected for the Supplier Excellence Award. “Winhere earned this prestigious recognition by delivering consistently high levels of service and performance in support of a strong year of sales growth,” said Alex Rossetti, vice-president of product development for UAP’s NAPA Canada and Altrom/Auto-Camping divisions.

In addition to earning the 2019 Supplier Excellence Award, Winhere is one of the year’s Club 95 winners. The Club 95 Award is given to NAPA Canada suppliers that deliver a 95 percent or higher fill rate. “Winhere has been a true partner, working closely with our supply chain team to ensure our supply remained in line with demand throughout a strong sales year,” added Alex Rossetti.

“Thank you for this tremendous honour,” said Doug Labac, vice-president sales and marketing at Winhere Brake Parts, Inc. “At Winhere, we are committed to excellence in everything we do, each and every day. To be recognized by NAPA Auto Parts in Canada for this top-level award in Supplier Excellence is a tribute to our continuing efforts to work together in achieving our goals and further strengthening our partnership.”

Winhere has grown over the last 25 years to become the largest professional brake manufacturer of discs/drums in China, shipping and producing 55 million units annually to its customers all over the world. WBPI operates a state-of-the-art distribution centre, which ships to customers throughout the United States and Canada.