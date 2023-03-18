Why You Shouldn’t Be Driving Without Car Insurance

If you have been in a car accident, you know how hectic and stressful the aftermath can get. It’s even worse if you have been injured and are hospitalized. But with insurance, you can reduce the stress that comes after. That’s because insurance covers most of the expenses you incur, such as medical expenses and the cost of fixing your vehicle. Take a look at some of the reasons you shouldn’t be driving without auto insurance.

It’s a State Requirement

In almost all states, including Montana, drivers are required to carry car insurance. Each state has a minimum auto liability coverage that every driver has to purchase. Whether you’re using a new or used vehicle, you’ll have to carry liability insurance. It protects you against financial and legal obligations if you injure someone with a car. If you don’t carry this coverage, you’ll get fined.

Pays for the Damage

Car accidents happen often. For instance, according to statistics, there were 5,250,837 collisions in US roads in 2020. Unfortunately, most car accidents result in vehicle damage. If you rely on your car for regular use, you definitely want it out of the repair shop as soon as possible. Car insurance makes that possible. It takes care of those damages, so you don’t have to wait until you have enough cash to fix your car. It also pays for any damage you cause to other people’s property, protecting you financially.

Replaces Stolen Vehicles

Car thefts are more common than you think. A report by the National Insurance Crime Bureau stated that more than 932,329 cars were reported stolen in 2021. There’s that feeling of dread you get when you find your car missing where you had parked it. You’ll feel overwhelmed when you start imagining the cost of buying another car. With auto insurance coverage, you won’t feel as stressed because you know your insurer will help you replace the vehicle.

Covers Medical Expenses

Some accidents lead to severe injuries like traumatic brain injuries, back injuries, and fractured or broken bones. Treating these injuries costs a lot of cash. It’s worse if you need ongoing medical care, such as physical therapy, because the cost is higher. Without insurance, you have to cover all these costs out of pocket. This can leave a huge dent in your finances. An insurance cover takes care of your medical expenses, saving you money.

You Can Tailor a Coverage to Meet Your Needs

An insurance company with a good image understands that different car owners have different needs. As such, they have different coverages for different people. Some people say they don’t carry auto insurance because they don’t understand the policies or can’t find something suitable. However, if you work with a reputable company, you’ll find a policy that suits your needs. You have no reason to drive without car insurance.

Having auto insurance will benefit you in many ways. It will protect your finances in case something bad happens and also give you peace of mind to know you’re covered.