Why this expert isn’t concerned about grid strain from EVs

One of the common worries people express over electric vehicles is the strain on the power grid and the potential for frequent blackouts.

Put those concerns to rest, urged Guido Vildozo, senior manager of Americas light vehicles sales forecasting at S&P Global Mobility.

“We’ve spoken to power generators at a federal level, provincial level, as well as city level,” he said at this year’s AIA Canada’s National Conference. “And what the power generators are telling us is, ‘We just received a $80 billion cheque from the government to double their infrastructure. And by the way, we can jack up prices, too, along the way. So we’re very happy to do this. And we will be able to do this because we’re going to cash in on this opportunity.”

He admitted he, too, was concerned about infrastructure. But he pointed out the City of Toronto as an example of preparing for what’s coming. It’s looking to triple its capacity over the next decade or so to meet demand. The city understands what’s coming and recognizes it’s not prepared today for it.

He also pointed out that charging will take place at home the vast majority of the time for EV owners. Half of homes in the greater metropolitan areas of Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and so on have driveway accessibility to do at-home charging.

“So the first point of interaction is actually in your driveway. It’s not necessarily out and about. So from that standpoint, that major challenge of ‘is the infrastructure readily available’ — yes, it is,” he said during the session, Canadian outlook and driving to an electric vehicle future.

That leaves vertical housing as a challenge. Retrofitting apartment buildings and condos will be difficult, he acknowledged. But there’s enough time to build out grid resiliency while the necessary infrastructure is put in place.

“But at least that first constraint shouldn’t be an issue for what the government wants to do,” Vildozo added.