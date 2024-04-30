Why shops can’t have a one-size-fits-all consumer approach

While shops may want to cling to the traditional consumer, customers are changing how they want to do their business in their repair shops. Ignoring their desires will only leave your shop in the dust, an industry expert warned.

There are three types of customers today, explained Neury Freitas, partner with business management firm Roland Berger, which works with the aftermarket. They are the traditional customer, the convenience-first customer and the contactless one.

The traditional customer has a very offline journey through the repair process. These customers identify the need — a vehicle repair or service — and they want to find a shop that provides them with a great experience in person. This is the customer who will stay in the waiting area and watch as the technician works on the vehicle.

Then there’s the one who focuses on convenience. They prefer to have a digital inspection report. Videos are great. They also want to book their appointment online and have remote drop off, meaning they drop their car off in the lot and leave. They want regular updates on the work being done, along with videos and pictures to show them. They will come in person to pay and pick up their vehicle.

The third type is completely contactless. They want maximum convenience. It’s everything the convenience customer wants but no physical interaction. They don’t want a detailed report though – just give them the highlights in a simple digital report.

Shops don’t need to pigeonhole themselves into serving just one type of client. But rather they will need to find a way to cater to all of these types of clients.

“Do we think that every single shop or every single consumer will look the same? Absolutely not,” Freitas said. “We believe that the shops, they need to be prepared to serve [a variety of different people].”