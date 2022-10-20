As states legalize cannabis for both medicinal and recreational use, it’s no surprise that this plant is popping up in a variety of industries. And while there are many uses for cannabis, with online headshops being the biggest one, with the growing demand for consumer devices such as the popular budget-friendly silicone bongs, and various accessories, one industry where it is starting to make a big impact is the auto industry. Here we’ll take a look at some of the ways cannabis is being used in cars and trucks, from reducing emissions to improving performance. So, read on to learn more about how cannabis is making its way into the auto world!

It Can Be Used as a Source of Fuel

One of the primary reasons why cannabis is being used in the auto industry is that it can be used as a source of fuel. Did you know that fossil fuels pollute 80% of the planet? More than that, fossil fuels are also very expensive, not only to buy but also to produce. On average, it costs about $0.49 per gallon to refine.

However, when it comes to using cannabis as a source of fuel, this is made possible because cannabis contains about 30% oil. Of this 30%, about 97% can be converted into biodiesel. Not only can this oil be used to power cars, but also a wide range of machinery and even aircraft. More importantly, it is significantly cheaper compared to diesel; cannabis provides way more biomaterial, grows faster, and is far cheaper to grow.

Can Be Used in Batteries

Another reason why cannabis is more commonly used in the auto industry is that hemp can be used in the production of batteries. Producing a battery for a car is quite expensive, and traditional car batteries take quite a while to charge. This problem can be solved by the use of hemp.

This is because nanosheets can be created, which are very similar to graphene after industrial hemp has been processed. Even though graphene allows for faster charging, it turns out that the nanosheets from hemp charge even faster, and what’s more, they are far less expensive to produce than graphene. To put it into perspective, it would cost about $100 per gram to produce graphene, whereas hemp nanosheets can be produced at anywhere between $500 to $1,000 per ton. In other words, producing a ton of graphene would cost about $90 million, whereas producing a ton of hemp nanosheets would cost $1,000. That is a massive price difference and could go a long way towards reducing the cost and efficiency of car batteries.

Hemp Plastic Is Very Strong

Perhaps one of the more influential reasons why cannabis is being used in the auto industry is that hemp plastic is incredibly strong and very versatile. To give you an idea of just how strong hemp plastic is, it is 2.5 times stronger than steel. In terms of bending to compression, it is 6 times stronger than steel. What’s more is the fact that hemp plastic is far lighter than steel, which would lead to decreased petrol consumption.

In addition to being incredibly strong, it is also much cheaper to produce, at around $2.35 per pound. Interestingly enough, RSC (Renew Sports Cars) made the body of a sports car using 100 pounds of hemp; it usually takes about 900 kg of steel to produce a single vehicle, usually distributed among the panels, body structure, trunk closures, and doors.

It Is Eco-Friendly

Finally, the last reason on this list why cannabis is being used in the automobile industry is that it is very eco-friendly. Research shows that one of the biggest causes of pollution in the automobile industry is actually in the manufacturing of vehicles. Another big benefit of using hemp in the production of cars is the fact that it is not only biodegradable but also recyclable.

In addition to this, producing cannabis or hemp requires very little water compared to the amount of hemp that can be gained per crop. Since far less hemp is required to make the plastics for vehicles compared to steel, it is much more eco-friendly in the long run.