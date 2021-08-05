Who will lead the ACC this year

Jennifer Holland will take the reigns of the Automotive Communications Council for the upcoming year.

The ACC announced that Holland, from the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), will serve as president, with John McGrane of ACME Manufacturing serving as vice president. Jim Merle of Babcox Media rounds out the executive team as immediate past president.

The leadership team of the member-run ACC will be supported by six members of the ACC who serve as board members for 2021-2022.

Current board members are:

Joanne Baik, DENSO

Shawn Bird, AutoNet TV Media

Peter Bulmer, Turnkey Media

Shawn Collins, The EXTEND Group

Heather King, John Dow Industries

They will be joined by Patrick Cronin from NTN Bearing Corporation, who is the newest elected board member.

“The ACC is extremely proud to have this elected board of individuals leading our organization as we begin preparation of our conference scheduled for May 2022, in addition to driving member activities that bring valued networking and educational events supporting the professional members of ACC,” Merle said. “We are thrilled to have such a dedicated group of individuals participating and leading ACC in a collective effort to grow our community.”

Holland praised Merle’s work over the last year given the unique and difficult circumstances.

“Jim, along with the entire board, developed fast solutions that helped lift the ACC’s presence during a challenging period caused by the pandemic,” she said. “I am thankful to have his continued participation and guidance.”

The ACC is made up of marketing and communications professionals in the auto care industry. It provides a forum for learning and professional development.