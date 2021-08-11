Where techs can see tools in action at AAPEX

If service and repair technicians want to see new tools, products and equipment while at AAPEX this fall, Joe’s Garage is the place to be.

Demonstrations will take place in Joe’s Garage, a real-world shop with eight bays, lifts, vehicles and a source-capture vehicle extraction system during the biggest aftermarket event of the year in Las Vegas.

AAPEX will run at the Sands Expo and Caesars Forum Conference Center from Nov. 2-4.

The fully-equipped shop on the show floor of the Sands Expo will allow techs to see the new items in action and in an environment that mirrors real-world experiences. The shop will be offer demos of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) calibration and service, as well as many of the newest undercar and underhood solutions.

For front counter staff, product demonstrations will include shop management software, customer relationship management programs, digital inspection software, website design and integrated and text-to-pay solutions.

Joe’s Garage is part of AAPEX’s new Repair Shop HQ — an area dedicated to service and repair shops and those who work in it. Additionally, the expanded Tool and Equipment section and the Mobile Heat Transfer/Heating/Air Conditioning section will move up to the first level. It will feature four training theaters, a new tire section and an area for diagnostics/telematics.