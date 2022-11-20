When Do Semi-Trucks are Considered “Unsafe”

Most people don’t think twice about adding a few extra pounds to their semi-truck load. But what they don’t realize is that this can be extremely dangerous. Because when a truck is carrying more weight than it’s supposed to, the brakes have to work harder to stop the truck. This means that the brakes can overheat and fail.

The Dangers of Blind Spots

A truck accident can be a very dangerous thing. The average semi-truck weighs about 80,000 pounds, and when they are involved in an accident, the results can be devastating. One of the most dangerous things about a semi-truck is its blind spot.

Most people don’t realize that semi-trucks have blind spots. The driver sits high up in the cab, and this gives them a limited view of what is around them. There are four main blind spots on a semi-truck: two in front of the truck, one on each side, and one behind the truck.

If you are driving alongside a semi-truck and you can’t see the driver in their mirrors, then they can’t see you either. If you have been injured in an accident that was caused by a semi-truck driver, you may be entitled to receive compensation. You can contact a truck accident attorney in your area and find out if you are entitled to receive compensation.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Guidelines

Truck drivers must follow these guidelines in order to operate a semi-truck safely and legally. If a driver is caught operating a semi-truck inappropriately, they could face legal action from the FMCSA.

Drivers must have a CDL in order to operate a semi-truck.

They must have a Class A, B, or C commercial driver’s license depending on the size of the vehicle.

They must be over 21 years of age.

They must pass a physical exam, including vision, hearing and blood/drug screenings before being allowed to operate a semi-truck.

They must abide by the maximum driving hours set forth by the FMCSA for that specific driver.

The Dangers of Wide Turns

When it comes to making turns, semi-trucks are considered unsafe when they take wide turns. This is because the truck’s weight makes it difficult to maneuver and the long trailer makes it easy to lose control. When a truck takes a wide turn, it can cross into oncoming traffic or hit other vehicles. This can cause serious accidents and injuries.

Semi-trucks are also more likely to roll over when taking a turn too fast or making a sharp turn. To avoid these dangers, truck drivers should take extra care when making turns and avoid taking wide turns whenever possible.

The Dangers of Speeding

Speeding is one of the leading causes of accidents, and when a semi-truck is involved, the results can be devastating. Semi-trucks require a longer distance to stop than passenger vehicles, so when they are speeding and an accident happens, the consequences are often much worse. In addition to the risk of serious injury or death, speeding also increases the chance of property damage and traffic congestion.

Speeding semi-trucks are especially dangerous because they are often carrying heavy loads that can cause even more damage in an accident. When these trucks are not properly maintained or their drivers are not following safety regulations, the risks increase even further. If you must share the road with a speeding semi-truck, be sure to give them plenty of space and never try to outrun them.

The Dangers of Tailgating

Tailgating is one of the most dangerous things a driver can do. It’s especially dangerous when done by a semi-truck. When a semi-truck tailgates, it’s difficult for the driver to see what’s ahead. This can lead to accidents. Semi-trucks are also much heavier than other vehicles, so if they hit something, the damage will be much worse.

If you’re driving behind a semi-truck, make sure to give them plenty of space. And if you see a semi-truck tailgating, move out of the way if possible. It could save your life.

Conclusion

There are many factors that contribute to semi-truck accidents, and some of them are within the control of the truck driver. Truck drivers need to be better trained. They should receive more training on how to operate their vehicles safely, and they should be required to pass a test before they are allowed to drive a semi-truck. They should be equipped with better safety features to promote fewer accidents.