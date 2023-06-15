Auto Service World
News   June 15, 2023   by Adam Malik

What your customers can do with their old car

Image credit: Depositphotos.com

An organization that helps the homeless is asking shop owners to keep them in mind when their customers decide they’ve had enough of their old vehicles.

Homeless Cars is a registered Canadian charitable foundation that helps select charities in the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area, Ottawa area and Winnipeg through the proceeds of donated vehicles.

The group will pick up the vehicle within 24-48 hours of being notified, free of charge. Pick up is contactless.

“Homeless Cars allows you to give back to your local community through vehicle donation by supporting those experiencing homelessness and food insecurity across Canada,” executive director Amanda Katz told Auto Service World. “Homeless Cars offers a fast, simple and meaningful way to retire your vehicle while also supporting a deserving cause — and you receive a tax receipt for its value.”

More information can be found by calling 1-833-465-7227 or visiting www.homelesscars.ca.

