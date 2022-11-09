What makes this new DC the first of its kind

Carquest and Worldpac will combine distribution centres in Ontario, the first time both companies have teamed up on operations.

Both are subsidiaries of Advance Auto Parts, which announced the opening of the new DC in Bolton, about an hour northwest of Toronto.

The new facility measures approximately 580,000 sq ft. It has the capacity to hold more than 350,000 automotive parts, serving the majority of domestic and import vehicles in Canada. More than 200 employees work out of the new Carquest and Worldpac building.

“We are thrilled to warehouse our combined Carquest and Worldpac product offering in one building, providing our stores, branches and customers with the largest assortment of brands and superior service,” said Steve Gushie, president of Carquest Canada. “This distribution center enables us to stock more parts than ever before and its technology and quick replenishment system will help us deliver product to our customers quickly and efficiently. We appreciate the hard work of everyone at Carquest and Worldpac to make this happen.”

More than 130 Carquest stores and Worldpac branches in central and eastern Canada are served by the DC. In turn, they serve more than 37,000 professional repair shops and automotive dealerships, including 500 TechNet Professional repair shops.

“With more motorists holding onto their vehicles longer, an expanded product offering is required to keep those older vehicles on the road,” said Jason Yurchak, Worldpac’s senior vice president of Canadian operations. “Bringing our Worldpac parts inventory together with Carquest under one roof allows us to carry parts for virtually every type of vehicle on the road today. Our DC team offers nightly replenishment of every Worldpac and Carquest facility with multiple same-day deliveries, ensuring customers get the right part at the right time.”