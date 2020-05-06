What does it mean to work “ON” the business?

If you’re a shop owner, you’ve probably heard many times that you should be working “on” your business rather than “in” your business. It has become a common theme at industry conferences. But what does it really mean to work “on” the business?

Management consultant Bob Greenwood says most shop owners don’t really know.

He breaks down, in his latest Greenwood’s Garage video, what shop CEOs need to do in order to meet the challenges of the modern aftermarket.

Things are changing rapidly, he says. And if you don’t start working “on” your business, you may be left behind!

Don’t miss “In or On the Business” exclusively on AutoServiceWorld.com

ABOUT BOB GREENWOOD

Mr. Robert (Bob) Greenwood AMAM (Accredited Master Automotive Manager) is president and CEO of Automotive Aftermarket E-Learning Centre Ltd. (AAEC). Bob has over 40 years of business management experience within the independent sector of the automotive aftermarket industry in North America, consulting independent retail shops on all facets of their business operations.

Bob is one of 150 worldwide AMI approved instructors. He has created business management development courses for automotive shop employers/managers, jobbers and jobber sales representatives, which are recognized as being the most comprehensive, industry specific courses of their kind in North America.