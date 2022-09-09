Every newly-manufactured Volkswagen is automatically covered with a warranty that lasts around three years after the date of manufacture or until the car has driven more than 60,000 miles. After this point, it expires and the driver of the vehicle has no legal obligation to extend the warranty.

Despite not being mandatory by law, many drivers choose to extend their warranties for extra financial protection. Most of the time, when you buy a second-hand Volkswagen, the car dealer will offer you an extended warranty.

What is an Extended Warranty?

Almost every car manufacturer offers extended warranties on their vehicles, including Volkswagen. Extended warranties provide financial protection to drivers if they run into trouble with their vehicles.

An extended warranty is a form of insurance. Most of the time, they last for three months after the date of purchase but some car dealers also offer six or twelve-month options. Many Volkswagen providers go the extra mile (no pun intended!) and offer extended warranties that are a decade long.

What Does a Volkswagen Extended Warranty Cover?

You might be wondering whether or not you should get an extended warranty when you buy a used Volkswagen. Since it’s not a legal requirement, the choice is in your hands.

Knowing what a Volkswagen extended warranty covers will make your decision easier. You can determine whether you think it’s worth your money based on the coverage that the warranty offers on your vehicle.

Most Volkswagen extended warranties cover the costs of repairs for the following components of the vehicle:

Audio

Braking system

Catalytic converter

Climate control

Cooling system

Clutch

Drive axle

Electrics

Engine

Fuel system

Gearbox

Navigation

Shocks

Steering

Front and rear suspension

Transmission

Some Volkswagen warranty providers also offer additional perks, such as:

Rental car coverage for up to 10 days if your vehicle breaks down

24-hour roadside assistance for emergency services, such as flat tires, lockout assistance, towing, and battery issues

Trip interruption coverage if you break down more than 100 miles away from your destination or home

Getting Coverage with a Volkswagen Extended Warranty

Common car faults can cost thousands of dollars to repair. Getting coverage by a reliable Volkswagen extended warranty provider gives you peace of mind and alleviates your financial worries.

Volkswagen is known for providing reliable and durable vehicles, some of which can run on low-carbon gasoline. However, there’s always a risk of something going wrong, especially with used vehicles. The older a vehicle gets and the more miles it has driven, the more prone it is to general wear and tear, and the more likely it is that you will encounter faults.

Having an extended warranty means you won’t be paying out of your own pockets when your car is faulty. You won’t need to dip into your savings because your warranty provider will cover some, if not most of the mechanic’s bills.