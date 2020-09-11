Webinar to examine the future of the auto industry post-Covid

AIA president Jean-Francois Champagne will be a featured speaker at a webinar hosted by the Marketing Research Intelligence Association (MRIA).

The Sept. 24 event will examine the ongoing impact of Covid-19, and anticipate what the automotive industry will look like when the pandemic lifts.

The virtual event, billed as “Automotive Diaries: Coming out stronger Post-Covid-19,” will also hear from Michaela Mora of Relevant Insights; and Stephen Popiel of Phoenix Marketing International and Automotive Canada.

They will dissect the present and future of the automotive sector, sharing perspectives on relevant topics, including:

Post-pandemic perspective for the automotive aftermarket as it relates to technology disruptors (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, Electric);

The role of user experience (UX) research in delivering better products and customer experiences;

Global and local cultural automotive perceptions; and

Environmental implications: wins and losses.

Click HERE to register for the free event.

Attendees will hear thought-provoking ideas on how to navigate this sector for clients, partners, colleagues or those looking to capitalize on post-pandemic consumer shifts.