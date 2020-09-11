Webinar to examine the future of the auto industry post-Covid

AIA president Jean-Francois Champagne will be a featured speaker at a webinar hosted by the Marketing Research Intelligence Association (MRIA).
The Sept. 24 event will examine the ongoing impact of Covid-19, and anticipate what the automotive industry will look like when the pandemic lifts.
The virtual event, billed as “Automotive Diaries: Coming out stronger Post-Covid-19,” will also hear from Michaela Mora of Relevant Insights; and Stephen Popiel of Phoenix Marketing International and Automotive Canada.
They will dissect the present and future of the automotive sector, sharing perspectives on relevant topics, including:
Click HERE to register for the free event.
Attendees will hear thought-provoking ideas on how to navigate this sector for clients, partners, colleagues or those looking to capitalize on post-pandemic consumer shifts.
Have your say: