Volvo U.S. launches home-pickup app

Volvo owners in the U.S. are now getting house calls with a new app-based vehicle pick-up and delivery service.

The service called Volvo Valet, allows owners to have their cars serviced without leaving their homes or offices.

The pick-up and drop-off service is available for vehicle maintenance in the U.S.

There has been no word yet if such a service will be made available in Canada.

In the U.S., Volvo owners can either use the proprietary smartphone app for iOS or Android, or call a participating retailer to schedule an appointment and preferred pickup time.

A retailer employee will then pick up the customer’s car and drop off a loaner vehicle for use while maintenance is being performed.

Through the Volvo Valet app the customer can see where their driver is and when they will arrive, like the way ride-hailing apps such as Uber work. After handoff, they can receive a notification when their car has arrived at the retailer workshop. The customer is notified the moment their car is ready to be picked up. The retailer will contact the customer to arrange a time to return their Volvo and pick up the loaner vehicle.

To ensure a fully transparent process retailer employees are asked to photograph the condition of both cars at the point of handoff.

“Volvo Valet gives owners the flexibility to service and maintain their vehicles in a way that works best for them,” said Anders Gustafsson, senior vice president Americas, and president and CEO of Volvo Car USA. “Volvo Valet has been very successful in pilot testing over the last year and it is now ready to serve our customers and retailers in this unprecedented time.”

Throughout the process, Volvo Valet vehicles are handled with the same care and cleaning processes implemented by Volvo retailers.

Volvo Valet is a result of Volvo’s purchase of Luxe in 2017 and has been in pilot for the last several months. It uses in-house technology to facilitate pick-up and delivery of customer cars, with no third parties involved—this is to allow retailers to keep the process completely premium, transparent, and only between Volvo Car USA, Volvo retailers, and Volvo drivers.

Volvo vehicles of any age are eligible for this service, at the discretion of individual retailers. To check if an individual retailer is participating in the program, customers can contact their service department until an online functionality is added this spring.

www.volvocars.com/us