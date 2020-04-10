Greenwood’s Garage | Season 3, Episode 15 | Are you in denial?

Repair shops, service bays, and parts operations are simply not changing fast enough to keep up with advancing vehicle technology and evolving consumer expectations. Are jobbers, shop owners, and technicians in denial about what’s going on in the marketplace? It seems so to management consultant Bob Greenwood.

In his latest Greenwood’s Garage video, he challenges the industry to wake up, rather than stare like deer into the headlights of a fast-approaching future.

“We all need to address reality, which means openly addressing change, including how we do things,” he says.

Acknowledging that it can be painful, he has some stark advice: Suck it up! This is our livelihood we’re talking about. Rewards are coming! Opportunities are pounding on the door.

ABOUT BOB GREENWOOD

Mr. Robert (Bob) Greenwood AMAM (Accredited Master Automotive Manager) is president and CEO of Automotive Aftermarket E-Learning Centre Ltd. (AAEC). Bob has over 40 years of business management experience within the independent sector of the automotive aftermarket industry in North America, consulting independent retail shops on all facets of their business operations.

Bob is one of 150 worldwide AMI approved instructors. He has created business management development courses for automotive shop employers/managers, jobbers and jobber sales representatives, which are recognized as being the most comprehensive, industry specific courses of their kind in North America.