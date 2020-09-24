ASW Podcast: Sahas Katta on the future of telematics

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sahas Katta founded Smartcar – a mobility software company – with his brother Sanketh in 2015. Its application programming interface is a “way in” for developers of programs that use vehicle telematics. Unlike others, however, it taps into the data stream without hardware. The company’s platform allows web and mobile apps to do a number of things, include locate and unlock the vehicle, read its fluid and pressure levels, and report odometer, oil and battery readings from vehicles across brands. We spoke to Sahas about the future of telematics and how it could impact aftermarket players.

