Today we speak with Zara Wishloff, vice president of sales and marketing for Edmonton-based warehouse-distributor APD. As you’ll hear, he has some timely views on how our industry has been viewed during the current coronavirus pandemic. He points out that it took a lot of people in our industry by surprise when we were deemed by governments around the world to be an essential service. So, why does he think we have such an inferiority complex? We asked him.