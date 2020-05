SUBSCRIBE on iTunes

Tracy Carnahan and her husband Gord are the owners of OK Tire Park Street in Regina, Saskatchewan. Like every shop in the country, they’ve had to radically redesign their entire process from client intake, to shop procedures, to transaction completion. Tracy says it all boils down to the word trust – but not in the way we normally use that word in this industry. Like so many other things these days, the word trust has new connotations. I called her up to talk about it.