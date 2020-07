Ray Proulx is chairman of the High Five for Kids Foundation, a charitable arm of the Automotive Industries Association of Canada. During Covid-19, High Fives has more causes to support and fewer sources of revenue. We called to find out how aftermarket companies can help make a difference for food banks, children’s charities, and scholarships across Canada.

