ASW Conversations: Nhu Nguyen on the road to Porsche

Porsche technician Nhu Nguyen followed her passion for fixing broken things into the automotive repair world. She’s now a technician at a Toronto-area Porsche dealership, a volunteer at Porsche driver events, and an advocate for getting more women in repair bays. Her active social media profile, led her to be selected by eBay Canada as a tastemaker. You can find the eBay “finds” she recommends at eBay.ca/ebayedits. We spoke to her about her very busy — and unique — career.

