ASW Conversations: J.F. Champagne on quantifying the pandemic

J. F. Champagne, president of the Automotive Industries Association of Canada, needs your help taking the measure of the aftermarket, some six weeks into the current coronavirus pandemic. The association has created a survey to gather critical data that can be presented to the federal government and provincial legislators as evidence of how Covid-19 has impacted the aftermarket. As you’ll hear, lay-offs and lowered revenues tell only part of the story. Welcome to the latest episode in our Auto Service World Conversations podcast.