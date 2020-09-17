Auto Service World
ASW Conversations: Cam Young on the impact of the pandemic

 

 

As national sales manager for traditional aftermarket for Bosch Auto Parts, Cam Young has been able to see how the pandemic has impacted everyone in the aftermarket, from parts manufacturers, to distributors, to service providers. He says he’s seen business improvements in the past month, and he anticipates a coming surge of auto service work as economies re-open and consumers get more comfortable conducting their daily business. We asked him to give us his take on how the pandemic unfolded for the automotive aftermarket.

 

 

 

 

