Vast-Auto Distribution is opening a new distribution centre

Vast-Auto Distribution, a division of Groupe Del Vasto, is opening a new distribution center in the city of Longueuil in March 2021.

Following its first expansion in Ontario in 2007, Vast-Auto Distribution continued to expand its footprint with the opening of new distribution centers in Eastern Canada. It has since then, added points of service in Brampton, Scarborough, London and Ottawa in Ontario, in Quebec City in the province of Quebec,

and in Dartmouth in Nova Scotia.

“Given the inconveniences caused by the major works on the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel in the coming years, this new distribution centre on the South Shore is part of our strategy of availability through accessibility and will allow us to better meet our commitment to excellence. This is an opportunity to get

closer to our South Shore customers and be more accessible than ever!” said Mauro Cifelli, president and CEO, Groupe Del Vasto.