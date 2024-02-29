Valvoline’s Mechanic Month returns

Valvoline Global announced its fifth annual Mechanics Month will kick off in March.

The campaign, dedicated to acknowledging and celebrating mechanics globally, is themed “Mechanics Make the World Better.” This initiative aims to spotlight the indispensable role of mechanics in various sectors, including independent workshops, dealerships and car modification businesses across the world.

This year, the campaign will feature advertising and social media spotlights on industry specialists, alongside the provision of scholarships and apprenticeships in different regions worldwide.

The company has partnered with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team to elevate the recognition of mechanics while also boosting consumer awareness of its brand through engaging activations and content creation.

“Our trusted mechanics play a pivotal role in our journeys. They ensure our travels aren’t limited to just getting from one place to another; rather they open us up to exploring boundless horizons and creating memorable adventures far and wide,” said Laura Wright, director of global brand equity at Valvoline

Since its inception in 2020, Mechanics Month has expanded its reach from 15 to more than 60 countries. The initiative celebrates the contributions of mechanics to enhancing safety, intelligence, and the overall quality of life.

“This campaign celebrates what mechanics provide to people everywhere — an opportunity to enjoy all the world has to offer. Because mechanics don’t just make driving better, they make our world smarter, safer — better,” Wright said. ” As we embrace the chance to show that appreciation again this year, we ask that everyone extend gratitude to mechanics worldwide, acknowledging their unwavering commitment to maintaining and caring for our vehicles.”