Valvoline reports Q1 results

Valvoline Inc. has released the financial results for its first fiscal quarter, which ended Dec. 31, 2020.

Reported first-quarter 2021 net income and EPS were $87 million and $0.47, respectively. These results included $10 million ($0.06 per diluted share) of after-tax net income primarily related to pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) impacts. Reported first-quarter 2020 net income and EPS were $73 million and $0.39, respectively. These results included after-tax income of $7 million ($0.04 per diluted share) primarily related to pension and OPEB impacts.

First-quarter 2021 adjusted net income and adjusted EPS were $77 million and $0.41, respectively, compared to adjusted net income of $66 million and adjusted EPS of $0.35 in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $145 million, a 21% increase compared to the prior-year period. (See Tables 7 and 8 for reconciliations of adjusted earnings.)

“Our strong results in Q1 mark a great start to the fiscal year and continue to demonstrate the resiliency and adaptability of our business,” said CEO Sam Mitchell. “We delivered this impressive performance while remaining focused on the health and safety of our employees, customers and business partners.

“Profitability improved across all segments versus last year. Quick Lubes operating income growth of 13% and EBITDA growth of 21% were driven by strong top- and bottom-line performance and robust unit additions. Core North America’s operating income and EBITDA were each up 2% demonstrating continued resilience in the current challenging environment. Broad-based top-line growth and margin improvement led to a 70% increase in International operating income and a 64% increase in segment EBITDA.

Mitchell continued, “We also returned $81 million in cash to shareholders in the quarter including dividends, which increased by 11%, and the completion of $58 million in share repurchases. Our dividend and share repurchases demonstrate the confidence that management and our Board have in the ongoing cash generation of the business.”

For full details of the report, click here.