Valvoline Mechanic’s Month returns in March

Valvoline Inc. has announced the upcoming multinational March launch of its second annual Valvoline Mechanics’ Month.

Representing Valvoline’s growing international presence, this 31-day campaign will honor mechanics in multiple countries where the 150-year-old motor oil brand operates by giving special thanks to mechanics’ ongoing, everyday service, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, service centers and auto-repair shops across the globe have remained open and operational as essential services,” said Jamal Muashsher, Valvoline senior vice president, international. “It is especially important given the hardships of this past year to recognize these unsung heroes who not only keep each of us safe and on the road, but also keep other essential service workers moving to help those in need.”

During Valvoline Mechanics’ Month, participating countries will celebrate industry professionals through social media, giveaways, paid advertising and unique partner collaborations to heighten appreciation for mechanics and how they have continued to deliver services through an unprecedented moment in history.

While essential, mechanics have had to change their normal routines to account for COVID-19. Business hours have fluctuated, extra sanitation measures inside vehicles have been implemented and onsite human interaction has been minimized greatly as many shops have offered drop-off and pick-up services, no matter the location.

“We’ve proudly supported mechanics with a variety of programs throughout our brand history,” added Muashsher. “And due to the many changes, hardships, safety measures and overall alterations in how they’ve done their business in light of COVID-19, we want to pledge a more robust alignment of partnership and support — and encourage people across the globe to do the same.”