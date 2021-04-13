Valvoline launches high mileage motor oil for vehicles 150k and over

Valvoline Inc. has launched Valvoline High Mileage 150k with MaxLife Plus Technology Synthetic Blend, the first engine oil specially designed to meet the unique needs of engines with over 150,000 miles.

The product’s innovative formula reduces oil consumption in older, high mileage engines, while its Moly Additive ProtectionTM provides superior wear protection – increasing both engine performance and power.

“Owners take great pride and passion in maintaining their trusted vehicles, and our new Valvoline High Mileage 150k provides a greater level of protection for older engines,” said Michael Warholic, Valvoline technology manager. “We know taking care of an older vehicle can be challenging, and that’s why we’ve formulated this product to help owners keep their engines running better and their vehicles on the road longer.”

Valvoline High Mileage 150k works to combat unique issues associated with engines over 150,000 miles, including:

Oil consumption – Our proprietary additive booster helps minimize deposits and engine blow-by, resulting in reduced overall oil consumption.

– Our proprietary additive booster helps minimize deposits and engine blow-by, resulting in reduced overall oil consumption. Corrosion/oxidation – Superior antioxidants help resist engine oil breakdown, even in extreme conditions.

– Superior antioxidants help resist engine oil breakdown, even in extreme conditions. Significant wear/failure of other older parts – Moly Additive Protection provides superior wear protection of vulnerable metal surfaces.

– Moly Additive Protection provides superior wear protection of vulnerable metal surfaces. Cleanliness – Powerful detergents provide 20 percent better deposit protection versus current ILSAC GF-6 standards.

– Powerful detergents provide 20 percent better deposit protection versus current ILSAC GF-6 standards. Leaks – Premium seal conditioners help prevent oil leaks.

The added protection for older vehicles is also timely. According to recent IHS Markit data, the average age of today’s vehicle is 11.95 years, with possible COVID-19 effects increasing the trend of keeping used vehicles longer. Variables such as job security concerns/furlough impact, last year’s vehicle inventory shortage, the effects of remote work, and an overall reduction in unnecessary purchases due to the pandemic could be contributing to consumers continuing to rely on older vehicles.

“Valvoline has led the innovation for higher mileage vehicles for decades, and High Mileage 150k delivers a state-of-the-art solution that addresses a growing need in the market,” said Greg Barntsen, Valvoline vice president and general manager. “In nearly every year since 2002, the average vehicle age in the U.S. has increased, and we expect the pandemic and economic uncertainty to continue that trend.”

ValvolineTM High Mileage 150k with MaxLifeTM Plus Technology Synthetic Blend is available at Meijer locations nationwide and via Amazon.