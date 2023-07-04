Update tools, TMPS makers urge

Tire Pressure Monitoring System manufacturers want to remind automotive service professionals to keep their tools up to date.

Along with the Tire Industry Association, ATEQ, Bartec, Continental and Schrader have launched a public service campaign called “Update Your TPMS Tools!”

The group reported that 35 per cent of techs haven’t updated their TPMS tool software in the last year.

“TPMS tool manufacturers are routinely releasing software updates throughout the year,” said Shawn Pease, director of automotive tire service at the Tire Industry Association notes. “Many factors can initiate a software change, such as new sensor technologies, vehicle model introductions, or vehicle recalls. Keeping the TPMS tool software up to date helps ensure faster, more successful TPMS service with fewer comebacks.”

In an announcement, the coalition highlighted the need for techs to have the latest generation of software when working with the newest generation of TPMS Sensors. Otherwise, they can’t complete TPMS service successfully.

“In addition to alerting shops and technicians about the need to register their tool and keep its software updated, the campaign is stressing the need to always perform a sensor relearn when rotating tires or performing TPMS service,” the announcement added. “Failing to perform the relearn is one of the most common reasons for TPMS service comebacks. Up to 20 per cent of technicians surveyed don’t regularly perform the relearn when doing tire service.”