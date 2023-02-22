Uni-Select reports double-digit growth in auto group

The Canadian Automotive Group of Uni-Select closed out last year with sales up more than 11 per cent.

The Canadian dollar’s “unfavourable fluctuation” compared to the American greenback was about 4 per cent — so taking that out of the equation, sales were up $83.3 million or 15.4 per cent in 2022.

The company reported that much of the growth — 11 per cent overall — was organic and mainly driven by price increases. Acquisitions also helped fuel growth.

Price increases, a favourable product mix and higher sales offset losses caused by the depreciation of the Canadian dollar last year. The company was also hit by higher delivery and travel costs.