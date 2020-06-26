Uni-Select puts out call for senior merchandising director

Uni-Select Canada Inc. is looking for a senior merchandising director for its automotive operations.
The posting calls for an individual who is passionate about the automotive industry, enjoys being inspired by true leaders in the industry, and constantly looking for new challenges in a stimulating work environment.
Uni-Select Canada is in a growth phase, currently operating over 60 corporate stores with the goal of continuing to increase that number through acquisitions.
The new senior merchandising director for automotive would be responsible for:
Requirements include:
Requirements are:
Uni-Select upholds the principles of employment equity.
Applicants should send an email to jbest@uniselect.com.
Have your say: