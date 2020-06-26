Uni-Select puts out call for senior merchandising director

Uni-Select Canada Inc. is looking for a senior merchandising director for its automotive operations.

The posting calls for an individual who is passionate about the automotive industry, enjoys being inspired by true leaders in the industry, and constantly looking for new challenges in a stimulating work environment.

Uni-Select Canada is in a growth phase, currently operating over 60 corporate stores with the goal of continuing to increase that number through acquisitions.

The new senior merchandising director for automotive would be responsible for:

Setting up a strategic roadmap to develop product categories in collaboration with the main cross-functional commercial and technological partners, while respecting the schedule;

Developing planogram and merchandise strategies that clearly outline the tangible and intangible benefits for new products and improvements to existing products;

Designing and coordinating a comprehensive marketing plan to increase market share in the core product categories in order to follow seasonal and industry trends as well as market requirements based on key performance indicators to assess the degree of success;

Managing a team of category managers that will drive the overall merchandising and product strategy to our core members and corporate store locations;

Driving the organizations overall private brand strategy and expand upon its existing category offering.

Requirements include:

Automotive Aftermarket Experience is Required (ideally Merchandising, Purchasing or Marketing)

Minimum five years experience in the automotive aftermarket

Based in Canada

Bilingual would be beneficial

Requirements are:

Bachelor’s degree in a discipline relevant to the duties of the position (or equivalent industry experience);

Strong corporate presentation and negotiation skills;

P&L or budget responsibilities as a previous or current skill set

Uni-Select upholds the principles of employment equity.

Applicants should send an email to jbest@uniselect.com.